Local Red Cross deploying to Louisiana today

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain. More >>
The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.More >>
Conor McGregor is a massive underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but stop pretending the improbable doesn't happen in combat sports.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd. More >>
The idea is to get ten other families in your area to sign up so your child is not the only one without a smartphone under the age of 13. More >>
Palm Beach County and the Treasure County continue to answer the call for help to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross is send two emergency response vehicles to Louisiana to help with relief efforts. They are scheduled to leave around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
RELATED: Gallery: Harvey strikes Texas | Latest news | Local businesses collect supplies
The Red Cross says Saturday night alone more than 1,800 people stayed in 34 Red Cross shelters across Texas, and eight stayed in a Louisiana shelter.
As flooding continues to be a major concern, the Red Cross will need more support to provide food, shelter and comfort to the people who lost everything.
You can text Harvey to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross.
WPTV teamed up with the Red Cross for a Hurricane Harvey relief telethon on Monday, raising $30,413.Scripps Only Content 2017