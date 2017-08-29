Local Red Cross deploying to Louisiana today - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local Red Cross deploying to Louisiana today

Story Video: Click here

Palm Beach County and the Treasure County continue to answer the call for help to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross is send two emergency response vehicles to Louisiana to help with relief efforts. They are scheduled to leave around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Gallery: Harvey strikes Texas | Latest news | Local businesses collect supplies

The Red Cross says Saturday night alone more than 1,800 people stayed in 34 Red Cross shelters across Texas, and eight stayed in a Louisiana shelter.

As flooding continues to be a major concern, the Red Cross will need more support to provide food, shelter and comfort to the people who lost everything.

You can text Harvey to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross.

WPTV teamed up with the Red Cross for a Hurricane Harvey relief telethon on Monday, raising $30,413.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.