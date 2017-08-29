'It Can Wait' shows texting and driving dangers

Officials say North Korea for the first time has fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.

In a 1st, NKorea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test

Whether the disturbance becomes a tropical storm named Irma remains to be seen.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

A sophomore from Georgia collapsed and died during football practice at a Florida university.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

Trump: 'All options are on table' after NK missile launch

"It Can Wait" -- that's the message AT&T is driving home by letting students take the wheel as a distracted driver.

It's part of a virtual reality experience set up at the Palm Beach State College campus.

The 3-D ride takes students through different scenarios involving cellphone use.

The driver seems to escape some close calls until the very last second.

The shocking reality is helping students recognize the consequences of their actions behind the wheel.

Katia Mejialagos, 17, reflected on how a split second decision could create such an impact.

"In a second, your life can change forever. Someone else's life, you can end it. You know, you can hurt someone," said Mejialagos.

Matthew Amonica, 19, mirrors the organizers' views.

"Wait for the text," said Armonica. "You can hurt more people than just yourselves if you get into a crash."

The "It Can Wait" campaign launched 10 years ago and has expanded the focus to other smartphone distractions beyond just texting.