'It Can Wait' shows texting and driving dangers

"It Can Wait" --  that's the message AT&T is driving home by letting students take the wheel as a distracted driver.

It's part of a virtual reality experience set up at the Palm Beach State College campus.

The 3-D ride takes students through different scenarios involving cellphone use.

The driver seems to escape some close calls  until the very last second.

The shocking reality is helping students recognize the consequences of their actions behind the wheel.

Katia Mejialagos, 17, reflected on how a split second decision could create such an impact.

"In a second, your life can change forever. Someone else's life, you can end it. You know, you can hurt someone," said Mejialagos.

Matthew Amonica, 19, mirrors the organizers' views.

"Wait for the text," said Armonica. "You can hurt more people than just yourselves if you get into a crash."

The "It Can Wait" campaign launched 10 years ago and has expanded the focus to other smartphone distractions beyond just texting.

