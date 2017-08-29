Police: Man threw hot food in woman's face - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Man threw hot food in woman's face

A Fort Pierce man on a bicycle threw hot food on a woman sitting in her car, according to an arrest report.

The 50-year-old woman told officers she was listening to music in her car in the 2700 block of Ave. I while waiting for her boyfriend on Aug. 25. She said Eric Reeves came up to her car riding a bicycle and threw a plate of hot food in her face.

Reeves left and headed south, the report states. About 10 minutes later,  the woman said Reeves came back, throwing hot food in her face again and fleeing.

The woman told the officers she knows Reeves because he lives nearby.

The officer said the woman's face was covered in food but she was not burned.

Reeves was arrested and is charged with battery.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.