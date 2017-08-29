Police: Man threw hot food in woman's face

Officials say North Korea for the first time has fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.

A sophomore from Georgia collapsed and died during football practice at a Florida university.

Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

Trump: 'All options are on table' after North Korea launch

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

A Fort Pierce man on a bicycle threw hot food on a woman sitting in her car, according to an arrest report.

The 50-year-old woman told officers she was listening to music in her car in the 2700 block of Ave. I while waiting for her boyfriend on Aug. 25. She said Eric Reeves came up to her car riding a bicycle and threw a plate of hot food in her face.

Reeves left and headed south, the report states. About 10 minutes later, the woman said Reeves came back, throwing hot food in her face again and fleeing.

The woman told the officers she knows Reeves because he lives nearby.

The officer said the woman's face was covered in food but she was not burned.

Reeves was arrested and is charged with battery.