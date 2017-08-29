Man pleads guilty to using drug-smuggling tunnel

Officials say North Korea for the first time has fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.

Officials say North Korea for the first time has fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.

In a 1st, NKorea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test

In a 1st, NKorea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test

A sophomore from Georgia collapsed and died during football practice at a Florida university.

A sophomore from Georgia collapsed and died during football practice at a Florida university.

Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.

Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

Trump: 'All options are on table' after North Korea launch

Trump: 'All options are on table' after North Korea launch

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) -- A man accused of operating a drug-smuggling tunnel in California has pleaded guilty after being arrested in May.

The 35-year-old spent nearly six years in a Mexico prison for gun trafficking before being arrested in the U.S.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday that Habib Mujica pleaded guilty to conspiring to finance, construct and use the drug-smuggling tunnel discovered in Calexico six years ago.

Homeland Security Investigations agents discovered the tunnel at a warehouse in 2011.

Mujica says in his plea agreement that he intended to run a business called Baja Bikes as a front to conceal illegal activities.

He faces up to 40 years in prison and up to $750,000 in fines.

---