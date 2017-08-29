Man pleads guilty to using drug-smuggling tunnel

-
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.More >> President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.More >>
Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.More >>
A sophomore from Georgia collapsed and died during football practice at a Florida university. More >>
Officials say North Korea for the first time has fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean. More >>
CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) -- A man accused of operating a drug-smuggling tunnel in California has pleaded guilty after being arrested in May.
The 35-year-old spent nearly six years in a Mexico prison for gun trafficking before being arrested in the U.S.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday that Habib Mujica pleaded guilty to conspiring to finance, construct and use the drug-smuggling tunnel discovered in Calexico six years ago.
Homeland Security Investigations agents discovered the tunnel at a warehouse in 2011.
Mujica says in his plea agreement that he intended to run a business called Baja Bikes as a front to conceal illegal activities.
He faces up to 40 years in prison and up to $750,000 in fines.
