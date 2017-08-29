Man pleads guilty to using drug-smuggling tunnel - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man pleads guilty to using drug-smuggling tunnel

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) -- A man accused of operating a drug-smuggling tunnel in California has pleaded guilty after being arrested in May.

The 35-year-old spent nearly six years in a Mexico prison for gun trafficking before being arrested in the U.S.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday that Habib Mujica pleaded guilty to conspiring to finance, construct and use the drug-smuggling tunnel discovered in Calexico six years ago.

Homeland Security Investigations agents discovered the tunnel at a warehouse in 2011.

Mujica says in his plea agreement that he intended to run a business called Baja Bikes as a front to conceal illegal activities.

He faces up to 40 years in prison and up to $750,000 in fines.

