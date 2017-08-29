Harvey disaster relief telethon continues today

Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.

Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached.

Brazoria County urges citizens to 'get out now'

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

Trump: 'All options are on table' after North Korea launch

WPTV teamed up with the Red Cross for a Hurricane Harvey relief telethon on Monday, raising $30,413 thanks to our community's generosity.

The telethon continues today from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To donate, call 1-800-345-WPTV between those times.

Several national charity groups are soliciting donations to provide direct assistance to Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.

One prominent charity providing assistance to victims of Harvey is the American Red Cross.

According to the Red Cross, it is mobilizing hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster relief workers, truckloads of kitchen supplies and tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals. The Red Cross has trailers full of shelter supplies including cots and blankets, the Red Cross said.

A local team is headed to Louisiana to provide relief.

To donate to the Red Cross, text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The Red Cross is also accepting contributions to its website.

The Salvation Army is also preparing crews as part of the disaster response. The Salvation Army said its Emergency Disaster Services relief crews are loading pallets of water and food into 27 mobile kitchens.

“Trained Salvation Army staff and volunteers will be ready with a hot meal, a snack and a cup of coffee or bottled water for first responders and survivors,” said Alvin Migues, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army in Texas. “Salvation Army Officers, who are ordained ministers will counsel and pray with survivors and first responders. This ministry continues to be an integral part of Salvation Army disaster service.”

The Salvation Army is accepting donations through its website, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Donate at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

The public can drop off donations at the spring training home of the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach.

A trailer will be located at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches to collect donations that will be sent to Houston. Donations can be dropped off through Sept. 6.

Items of need include bottled water, diapers, baby food, animal crates and clothing.