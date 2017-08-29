Cops: Store manager rapes employee on the job

Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.

Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

Stuart police arrested a store manager accused of raping a female employee while they were both on the job Friday night.

Police arrested Tholemson Ulysse, 26, of Fort Pierce, Monday and charged him with two counts of sexual battery.

The woman told officers in a report that Ulysse inappropriately touched her during her meal break on Aug. 25. She said he only stopped when she told him there were cameras in the business.

About an hour later, she said she went into the bathroom. Ulysse was standing by the sink when she came out of the stall, according to an arrest report. He told her he was “cleaning” when she asked what he was doing there.

He pushed her into the handicapped stall and raped her, the arrest report states. She said she tried pushing him away but he was too big.

According to the report, there was only one other employee in the business at the time.

While the alleged rape was occurring, the other employee called Ulysse on his headset because no one was taking drive through orders, and Ulysse left the restroom.

“I'll finish with you later,” Ulysse told the woman, the report states. She said she told him, “There won’t be no later.”

While closing the store, Ulysse insisted the other coworker to leave and the woman check the restrooms, the woman told the officer. She said Ulysse pulled the woman into the men’s bathroom and raped her.

A detective says he watched surveillance video in the business from the time of the incident that matched what the woman reported.

When confronted, police said Ulysse admitted to having sex with the woman and said that if she didn’t want him, she would have made him stop. Ulysse wrote the woman an apology letter saying he knew what he was doing was wrong, according to officers.

Ulysse is being held at the Martin County Jail on $60,000 bond.