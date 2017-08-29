Harvey reinforcing concerns over dike at Lake O - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Harvey reinforcing concerns over dike at Lake O

As Harvey continues to drop heavy rainfall on Texas, the storm is sparking concerns within the Glades communities.

The federal government has yet to complete repairs of the Herbert Hoover Dike, which protects thousands of people around Lake Okeechobee.

"It's everything to me," said Robin Tate, a Belle Glade resident. "I'm concerned all the time."

Tate doesn't want any kind of storm threatening his community.

Tammy Jackson-Moore with the nonprofit Guardians of the Glades says the safety of communities around the lake are always on her mind, especially after Harvey.

"That can happen right here in our own backyards, so that's why we are fighting. That's why we're constantly advocating for funding to make certain that this particular dike is strong," said Jackson-Moore.

The dike keeps more than 40,000 residents safe.

Since the early 2000s, the federal government has spent close to $900 million reinforcing the dike.

The concern is repairs won't be finished until 2025.

"We need to make certain this dike is repaired," said Jackson-Moore.

The hope is someway, somehow repairs speed up to protect those communities.

