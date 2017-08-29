Riviera Beach to demolish Public Works building - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera Beach to demolish Public Works building

Story Video: Click here

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- The city of Riviera Beach has moved its employees out of the Public Works building after mold was discovered by safety inspectors.

The city has decided to demolish the building.

Mold was also discovered in the city's police department and council chambers.

