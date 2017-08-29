Local Red Cross deploys to Louisiana

Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.

Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.

Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.

Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.

Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached.

Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached.

Brazoria County urges citizens to 'get out now'

Brazoria County urges citizens to 'get out now'

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

No fire or fury, but muted Trump response to NKorea missile

No fire or fury, but muted Trump response to NKorea missile

Story Video: Click here

Palm Beach County and the Treasure County continue to answer the call for help to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Four local Red Cross volunteers deployed Tuesday to Louisiana to help with Harvey relief efforts.

Two teams departed Stuart in an emergency response vehicle, and the other two teams left from West Palm Beach.

RELATED: Gallery: Harvey strikes Texas | Latest Harvey news | Help victims | Local Red Cross to aid victims

Married volunteers David and Diana Morris left Stuart bound for Louisiana, their first out-of-state deployment for the Red Cross.

“I’m a little apprehensive. It’s our first time. It’s hard to know what to expect, but we're looking forward to providing some needed service,” said Diana Morris.

The couple knows there is a lot of work to do to help the victims of the catastrophic flooding. David Morris says he's excited about the opportunity.

The couple volunteered in a local shelter during Hurricane Matthew, but they know once they arrive in Louisiana, there will be a lot of work to do to help the victims of this catastrophic flooding.

"It's quite gratifying, hopefully we'll make a difference," said Diana Morris.

Volunteer Mike Uhlan is also heading to the area on his first Red Cross deployment. He says once they arrive in Baton Rouge, La., they'll find out their assignments and locations.

“I might drive a forklift or work in the warehouse or work in the shelter. Whatever they need me to do, I'll do,” said Uhlan.

Uhlan said helping those in need will make it worthwhile, and he'll stay as long as it takes.

“I'm willing to stay there two months if I have to. As a retired person in relatively good shape, it would be a waste for me to go all that way and not give my full effort and put my time into it,” said Uhlan.

You can text Harvey to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross.

WPTV teamed up with the Red Cross for a Hurricane Harvey relief telethon on Monday, raising $30,413.