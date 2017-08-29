Four people hit by car in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Four people hit by car in Port St. Lucie

Four people were transported to to a local hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Port St. Lucie Tuesday evening, according to St. Lucie County Fire District.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Earnie Street and Gadsan Avenue. 

Officials said a vehicle ran over three people who were standing near the road and into a parked car with a child inside. 

Two male patients were transported by ground, one with serious injuries. Two female patients were also transported.

Port St. Lucie police were also at the scene.

