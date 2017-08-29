Four people hit by car in Port St. Lucie

-
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan. More >>
The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.
Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached. More >>
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.
Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.
Four people were transported to to a local hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Port St. Lucie Tuesday evening, according to St. Lucie County Fire District.
The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Earnie Street and Gadsan Avenue.
Officials said a vehicle ran over three people who were standing near the road and into a parked car with a child inside.
Two male patients were transported by ground, one with serious injuries. Two female patients were also transported.
Port St. Lucie police were also at the scene.