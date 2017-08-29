MC voters say no to sales tax increase - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

MC voters say no to sales tax increase

Voters in Martin County overwhelming shot down a referendum to increase sales taxes for infrastructure improvements.

The final Count was 62.99% for the tax, 37.01% for the tax.

Right now, the county has a more than $430 million backlog of infrastructure projects.

County leaders say the proposed sales surtax would have brought in $230 million over its 10-year life span.

Now it's back to the drawing board, as county commissioners will have to decide their next move to fund the projects.

