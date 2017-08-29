MC voters say no to sales tax increase

-
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan. More >>
The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.
Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached. More >>
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.More >>
Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.More >>
Voters in Martin County overwhelming shot down a referendum to increase sales taxes for infrastructure improvements.
The final Count was 62.99% for the tax, 37.01% for the tax.
Right now, the county has a more than $430 million backlog of infrastructure projects.
County leaders say the proposed sales surtax would have brought in $230 million over its 10-year life span.
Now it's back to the drawing board, as county commissioners will have to decide their next move to fund the projects.Scripps Only Content 2017