Salvation Army members from FL arrive in Houston - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Salvation Army members from FL arrive in Houston

NORTHWEST HOUSTON -- More than 30 Salvation Army members from Florida arrived in Houston Tuesday evening, 30 hours after leaving the Sunshine State.  From a semi with triple beds to a truck of showers, when Texas made the call for help, Florida was at the top of the list.

"This goes back to 2004, 2005, hit with storm after storm," said Jerry Stickney from the Salvation Army Florida Division.  "We're resilient, we've learned from our mistakes in the past and we've built on that and I really think that's our baseline of where we come from."

On this night, Florida's army of help is deployed to The Met Church, where some 500 people are calling home.

"It got to a point where we had to take grandma on a raft," said evacuee Jason Mayhen.

The team quickly hooked up mobile showers. It's been a long four days for Texas, but the Sunshine State is here to brighten the days ahead.

 

