PBSO transport van involved in overnight wreck - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO transport van involved in overnight wreck

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office transport van was involved in an overnight crash with another vehicle in suburban West Palm Beach.

The wreck  happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Okeechobee Boulevard near Loxahatchee Drive.

The crash had the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard blocked for several hours overnight while deputies investigated.

Firefighters and EMS were also on the scene.

It's unclear how the wreck happened and if anyone was seriously injured.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel for more details as they become available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.