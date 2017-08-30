PBSO transport van involved in overnight wreck

-
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan. More >>
The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.
Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached. More >>
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.
Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.
A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office transport van was involved in an overnight crash with another vehicle in suburban West Palm Beach.
The wreck happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Okeechobee Boulevard near Loxahatchee Drive.
The crash had the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard blocked for several hours overnight while deputies investigated.
Firefighters and EMS were also on the scene.
It's unclear how the wreck happened and if anyone was seriously injured.
