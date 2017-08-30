Harvey reinforces Lake Okeechobee dike concerns

Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.

Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.

Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.

Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.

Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached.

Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached.

Brazoria County urges citizens to 'get out now'

Brazoria County urges citizens to 'get out now'

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

No fire or fury, but muted Trump response to NKorea missile

No fire or fury, but muted Trump response to NKorea missile

Story Video: Click here

As Harvey continues to drop heavy rainfall on Texas, the storm is sparking concerns within the Glades communities.

RELATED: Harvey's impact reminds South FL of flood dangers

The federal government has yet to complete repairs of the Herbert Hoover Dike, which protects thousands of people around Lake Okeechobee.

"It's everything to me," said Robin Tate, a Belle Glade resident. "I'm concerned all the time."

Tate doesn't want any kind of storm threatening his community.

Tammy Jackson-Moore with the nonprofit Guardians of the Glades says the safety of communities around the lake are always on her mind, especially after Harvey.

"That can happen right here in our own backyards, so that's why we are fighting. That's why we're constantly advocating for funding to make certain that this particular dike is strong," said Jackson-Moore.

The dike keeps more than 40,000 residents safe.

Since the early 2000s, the federal government has spent close to $900 million reinforcing the dike.

The concern is repairs won't be finished until 2025.

"We need to make certain this dike is repaired," said Jackson-Moore.

The hope is someway, somehow repairs speed up to protect those communities.