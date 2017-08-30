Former Florida resident displaced by Harvey

"Within three hours the water was in the house and came in on all sides of the house, which was really scary," said Beggins.
This isn't the first time Beggins has battled floods from hurricanes. She spent 13 years living in Tampa and remembers years of Florida storms, floods and Category 3 Hurricane Elena in 1985.
"In Tampa, the day after Elena we were eating at the Steak and Ale on Kennedy and Westshore," she said. "When we opened the doors to leave, the water rushed in. By the time we got to the intersection of Kennedy and Westshore, the water was up chest high."
In comparing the devastation of Harvey to Elena, Beggins said, "This is very much like that except more so. I wasn't displaced during Elena or the way we've been today."
Beggins and her husband are safe on higher ground. She is a Texas transplant who is adding one more hurricane to her list of memories.