Former Florida resident displaced by Harvey

Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.

Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.

Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Hurricane Harvey forced a former Florida woman to evacuate her flooded Houston home.

Laura Beggins left her home Sunday with her husband after Harvey came ashore Saturday. She shared pictures of water steadily creeping into her home.

"Within three hours the water was in the house and came in on all sides of the house, which was really scary," said Beggins.

This isn't the first time Beggins has battled floods from hurricanes. She spent 13 years living in Tampa and remembers years of Florida storms, floods and Category 3 Hurricane Elena in 1985.

"In Tampa, the day after Elena we were eating at the Steak and Ale on Kennedy and Westshore," she said. "When we opened the doors to leave, the water rushed in. By the time we got to the intersection of Kennedy and Westshore, the water was up chest high."

In comparing the devastation of Harvey to Elena, Beggins said, "This is very much like that except more so. I wasn't displaced during Elena or the way we've been today."

Beggins and her husband are safe on higher ground. She is a Texas transplant who is adding one more hurricane to her list of memories.