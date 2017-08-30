OneBlood providing blood to areas hit by Harvey - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

OneBlood providing blood to areas hit by Harvey

Local blood centers are sending blood to the regions affected by Hurricane Harvey.

OneBlood, a local not-for-profit blood center serving the southeastern United States, has sent nearly 300 units of blood in the past two days to Texas.

The organization said they will continue to supply blood to the Lone Star state until further notice.

OneBlood says rising flood waters and massive destruction is preventing blood centers in Texas from being able to collect blood. 

To ensure enough blood is available, OneBlood is urging all eligible donors to donate.

There is an call for O negative and O positive blood, as well as platelets and plasma donations.

Photo ID is required for donations.

For the hours and locations of OneBlood donor centers and Big Red bus drives, visit oneblood.org/donate-now or call 1-888-9DONATE (888-936-6283).

