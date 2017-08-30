OneBlood providing blood to areas hit by Harvey

Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.

Forecasters doubt it will become a tropical storm named Irma before becoming extratropical later Tuesday.

Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.

Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.

Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached.

Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached.

Brazoria County urges citizens to 'get out now'

Brazoria County urges citizens to 'get out now'

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

No fire or fury, but muted Trump response to NKorea missile

No fire or fury, but muted Trump response to NKorea missile

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Story Video: Click here

Local blood centers are sending blood to the regions affected by Hurricane Harvey.

OneBlood, a local not-for-profit blood center serving the southeastern United States, has sent nearly 300 units of blood in the past two days to Texas.

RELATED: Gallery: Harvey strikes Texas | Latest Harvey news | Red Cross deploys team | Salvation Army sends help

The organization said they will continue to supply blood to the Lone Star state until further notice.

OneBlood says rising flood waters and massive destruction is preventing blood centers in Texas from being able to collect blood.

To ensure enough blood is available, OneBlood is urging all eligible donors to donate.

There is an call for O negative and O positive blood, as well as platelets and plasma donations.



Photo ID is required for donations.

For the hours and locations of OneBlood donor centers and Big Red bus drives, visit oneblood.org/donate-now or call 1-888-9DONATE (888-936-6283).