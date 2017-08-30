$125K waiting to be claimed in St. Lucie County

Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached.

Brazoria County urges citizens to 'get out now'

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

No fire or fury, but muted Trump response to NKorea missile

Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

The St. Lucie County clerk's office said Wednesday there is more than $125,000 waiting to be claimed by residents and companies.

According to Clerk Joe Smith, there is an extensive list includes restitution payments, refund overpayments, cash or appeals bonds, court registry funds and juror payments.

If you believe you may be among the 240 individuals or businesses who have unclaimed funds, search at www.stlucieclerk.com/unclaimed.

Instructions on how to claim the funds are available on the website. The deadline to collect the funds is 5 p.m. Sept. 1.

“There are more than 700 cases with outstanding unclaimed monies,” Smith said in a news release. “Most cases are around $100, but the largest amount owed is $28,988.”

Funds dating back to 2007 are included in this court-related unclaimed funds list. In the spring, the clerk’s office said it will issue a list of unclaimed funds for county-related activities.