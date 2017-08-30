$125K waiting to be claimed in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

$125K waiting to be claimed in St. Lucie County

The St. Lucie County clerk's office said Wednesday there is more than $125,000 waiting to be claimed by residents and companies.

According to Clerk Joe Smith, there is an extensive list includes restitution payments, refund overpayments, cash or appeals bonds, court registry funds and juror payments.

If you believe you may be among the 240 individuals or businesses who have unclaimed funds, search at www.stlucieclerk.com/unclaimed.

Instructions on how to claim the funds are available on the website. The deadline to collect the funds is 5 p.m. Sept. 1.

“There are more than 700 cases with outstanding unclaimed monies,” Smith said in a news release. “Most cases are around $100, but the largest amount owed is $28,988.”

Funds dating back to 2007 are included in this court-related unclaimed funds list. In the spring, the clerk’s office said it will issue a list of unclaimed funds for county-related activities.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.