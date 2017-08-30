PBSO van wreck sends deputy to hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO van wreck sends deputy to hospital

Story Video: Click here

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office transport van was involved in an overnight crash with another vehicle in suburban West Palm Beach.

The wreck happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Okeechobee Boulevard near Meridian Road.

PBSO public information officer Eric Davis said the van was rear-ended.  A deputy driving the vehicle was the only person onboard. He was treated at an area hospital and released.

The crash had the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard blocked for several hours overnight while deputies investigated.

Firefighters and EMS were also on the scene.

It's unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was hurt.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.