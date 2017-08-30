Suspect wanted for videotaping up women's skirts at Boca Town Center

Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached.

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Boca Raton Police are looking for a Coral Springs man accused of filming up women’s skirts at the Town Center Mall.

Police say an SD card in Leonardo Gambasica’s camera contained video of several victims in stores throughout the mall.

On Aug. 3, a woman told security officers at the mall that a man standing behind her in the food court had a camera strapped to his foot. Her friend said she noticed the man’s foot positioned so his camera could record under her skirt.

Mall security detained Gambasica until police arrived. Gambisca allowed police to search everthing on him, except his backback, which contained the SD card.

Detectives seized the backpack and waited for their search warrent. Once a judge approved it police say they found a small camera and the SD card with video of the victims from stores including PacSun, Victoria’s Secret, PINK, Boston Market, Apple and Forever 21.

Police also found video taken on the same day from an unknown Publix location. Those victims have not yet been identified.

"We know there are other victims out there, so we're asking the public to say, hey, if you think you were a victim or saw this person victimizing others, give us a call and let us know," Boca Raton Police Department public information officer Mark Economou said in an interview Tuesday.

There is an active arrest warrant for Gambasica for video voyeurism, which was issued last week, Economou said.

The police report listed a Coral Springs apartment as his last known address. We went by, but no one came to the door after we knocked. The phone number listed for him was disconnected. We showed a neighbor his picture who said he moved out four or five days prior.

"When something like that happens to anyone, your sense of security feels to yourself feels violated. Your person feels violated. It's something we don't take lightly and that's why we need to find this guy and get him off the streets," Economou said.

