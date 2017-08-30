Hurricane Harvey relief telethon continues today

Brazoria County has tweeted that the levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached.

Brazoria County urges citizens to 'get out now'

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.

No fire or fury, but muted Trump response to NKorea missile

Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Irma forms, expected to become a hurricane

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Today from 4pm to 6:30 pm, we enter day three of WPTV's Hurricane Harvey relief telethon. If you wish to have your donations benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey, call 1-800-345-WPTV between 4pm and 6:30 pm today.

WPTV teamed up with the American Red Cross for a Hurricane Harvey relief telethon on Monday and Tuesday, raising about $66,000.

On Monday, donations totaled $30,413 thanks to our community's generosity. On Tuesday, about $36,000 was raised.

Several national charity groups are soliciting donations to provide direct assistance to Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.

To donate to the Red Cross, text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The Red Cross is also accepting contributions to its website.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations through its website, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Donate at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

The public can drop off donations at the spring training home of the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach.

A trailer will be located at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches to collect donations that will be sent to Houston. Donations can be dropped off through Sept. 6.

Items of need include bottled water, diapers, baby food, animal crates and clothing.