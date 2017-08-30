Pet of the Week Toni

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toni. She's a 8-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Toni:

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Well I don’t know who ‘they’ is, but ‘they’ is way wrong! With a little smarts and the right motivation (treats of course!), I’ve learned all sorts of cool things here at the shelter. I know how to sit, lay down, stay, come when I'm called, give paw, walk nicely on a leash, jump through a hula hoop, spin in a circle and even army crawl! Impressive, right?! What can I say, I’m a people pleaser and doing things for my human friends makes me really happy. Maybe I could even learn to grab you a drink from the fridge when you’re thirsty, or get the remote for you when it’s too far to reach…who knows, the sky’s the limit! I’m ready to give it a try, how about you? I say we head on home and get started! But let’s not forget about playtime, okay? When I’m not busy learning, I love a good play session with my family or some fun toys. So what’da say? Let’s get to lovin’ and learnin’! You’ll be all mine, and I’ll be all yours!

Learn more about Toni here.

Learn more about the Countdown 2 Zero Adoption Event here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.