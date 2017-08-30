Local Korean War veterans taking trip to D.C.

After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.

The man, stuck in his truck, was about to get washed away in floodwaters.

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

Local Korean War veterans are getting a special opportunity to visit Washington, D.C. on an Honor Flight.

Dell Savage, 85, works part time in a barber shop. A trade he's done for 60 years.

But now he will be honored for his time in the Navy in the 1950s.

Savage said, "I did three tours in Korea."

Honor Flights in Stuart will be flying Dell and dozens of other veterans to Washington, D.C.

"I think it's wonderful. A lot of people remember but this is just a special thing. I appreciate it very much," said Savage.

Since 2009, Honor Flights have taken more than 2,500 local veterans to D.C. Many of them are veterans of World War II.



Todd Tucker is Chairman of the Honor Flight program.

"We always see the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery, of course the World War II Memorial, and the Korean War Memorial. Often we can fit in the Vietnam War Memorial," said Tucker.



Tucker said each veteran is assigned a volunteer guardian.

"The number one job of the guardian is safety to make sure that the veteran gets to and from their trip safely. A lot of these people haven't flown in years," said Tucker.



He says the one day trip is free for the veterans.

"With tears in their eyes they always say they didn't think anybody cared. And I've had some of them say, they can pass on knowing that their work is done and that people actually do care," said Tucker.



It's a way of thanking the people who fight for our country.

"It's an exciting time in my life so I am looking forward to it," said Savage.



Honor Flight is now accepting applications for Vietnam Veterans who want to go on an Honor Flight.

