PBC animal rescue groups heading to Houston

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, local animal rescue groups in hospitals are stepping up to help animals displaced by the storm.

Pet Haven animal rescue in Loxahatchee is organizing a trip to Houston.

Volunteers are looking to bring food and supplies to animals in need.

The rescue also plans on taking animals from shelters in the area, so those shelters in turn can take in more animals that are need of help.

As they make their way back to Florida, Pet Haven will then drop off the animals to other shelters in the region.

"What started of as literally an idea yesterday morning has just kinda spiraled, which is so exciting," says Jessica Nicodemo with Pet Haven.

Other organizations are stepping up to help as well.

Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue in Royal Palm Beach and Tri-County animal shelter in Boca Raton are also sending supplies and volunteers to Houston.

Justin Bartlett says that some of the animals it's bringing back already have foster homes set up in Palm Beach County.

 

