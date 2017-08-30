Keiser Univ. Coach Rollie Massimino dies at 82 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Keiser Univ. Coach Rollie Massimino dies at 82

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Rollie Massimino, coach of Keiser University men's basketball program over the last 12 years, has died at the age of 82.

A statement issued by the university says Massimino succumbed to health-related matters and died at home while surrounded by family, friends and fellow coaching greats.

Coach Massimino is the 39th coach to record 800 career wins, and just the third active coach in college basketball history to reach the 800-win mark and win an NCAA National Championship during their coaching career.

