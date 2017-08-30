Keiser Univ. Coach Rollie Massimino dies at 82

The man, stuck in his truck, was about to get washed away in floodwaters.

The man, stuck in his truck, was about to get washed away in floodwaters.

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.

Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Rollie Massimino, coach of Keiser University men's basketball program over the last 12 years, has died at the age of 82.

A statement issued by the university says Massimino succumbed to health-related matters and died at home while surrounded by family, friends and fellow coaching greats.

Coach Massimino is the 39th coach to record 800 career wins, and just the third active coach in college basketball history to reach the 800-win mark and win an NCAA National Championship during their coaching career.