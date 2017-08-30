Hurricane Harvey relief telethon continues

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Another Gulf system for the weekend?

Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.

Beyonce, Bullock among celebs to donate to Harvey relief

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

WPTV teamed up with the American Red Cross for a Hurricane Harvey relief telethon on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday raising about $110,000.

On Monday, donations totaled $30,413 thanks to our community's generosity. On Tuesday, about $36,000 was raised and on Wednesday $43,000 was donated.

Several national charity groups are soliciting donations to provide direct assistance to Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.

To donate to the Red Cross, text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The Red Cross is also accepting contributions to its website.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations through its website, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Donate at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

The public can drop off donations at the spring training home of the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach.

A trailer will be located at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches to collect donations that will be sent to Houston. Donations can be dropped off through Sept. 6.

Items of need include bottled water, diapers, baby food, animal crates and clothing.