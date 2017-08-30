TS Irma expected to become hurricane on Thursday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

TS Irma expected to become hurricane on Thursday

Story Video: Click here

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Tropical Storm Irma could become a hurricane on Thursday.

RELATED: More Hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook 

The wave is located just west of the Cabo Verde islands moving west at 13 mph with winds of 50 mph. 

The storm is forecast to move through the tropical Atlantic this week into next. Most of the latest model runs curve Irma into the open waters of the Atlantic.

However, previous model runs had Irma near the greater Antilles islands late next week.

SUMMARY OF 1100 PM AST...0300 UTC...INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...16.4N 32.2W
ABOUT 545 MI...875 KM W OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...65 MPH...100 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 12 MPH...19 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...999 MB...29.50 INCHES


WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.


DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
------------------------------
At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Irma was
located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 32.2 West.  Irma is
moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h).  A turn toward
the west-northwest is expected by Thursday, and this general motion
should continue through Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h)
with higher gusts.  Additional strengthening is forecast and Irma
is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)
from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).


HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
None

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.