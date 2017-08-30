TS Irma expected to become hurricane on Thursday

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Another Gulf system for the weekend?

Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.

Beyonce, Bullock among celebs to donate to Harvey relief

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Tropical Storm Irma could become a hurricane on Thursday.

The wave is located just west of the Cabo Verde islands moving west at 13 mph with winds of 50 mph.

The storm is forecast to move through the tropical Atlantic this week into next. Most of the latest model runs curve Irma into the open waters of the Atlantic.

However, previous model runs had Irma near the greater Antilles islands late next week.

SUMMARY OF 1100 PM AST...0300 UTC...INFORMATION

-----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...16.4N 32.2W

ABOUT 545 MI...875 KM W OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...65 MPH...100 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 12 MPH...19 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...999 MB...29.50 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

------------------------------

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Irma was

located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 32.2 West. Irma is

moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h). A turn toward

the west-northwest is expected by Thursday, and this general motion

should continue through Friday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h)

with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast and Irma

is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)

from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

None

