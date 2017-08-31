Tropical Storm Irma could become hurricane today

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Another Gulf system for the weekend?

Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.

After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.

Beyonce, Bullock among celebs to donate to Harvey relief

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Tropical Storm Irma could become a Category 1 hurricane Thursday morning and a Category 3 by Sunday.

Irma is moving to the west fairly slowly right now.

The forecast for Irma is very uncertain and the two most reliable models couldn't be further apart in their forecasts.

The GFS (Amercian Model) curves Irma out to sea without any real land interaction, while the ECM (European Model) has Irma over Cuba a week from Sunday.

Irma will be near the Puerto Rico area by Sept. 7.

