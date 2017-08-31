Tropical Storm Irma could become hurricane today - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tropical Storm Irma could become hurricane today

Story Video: Click here

Tropical Storm Irma could become a Category 1 hurricane Thursday morning and a Category 3 by Sunday.

Irma is moving to the west fairly slowly right now.

The forecast for Irma is very uncertain and the two most reliable models couldn't be further apart in their forecasts.

The GFS (Amercian Model) curves Irma out to sea without any real land interaction, while the ECM (European Model) has Irma over Cuba a week from Sunday.

Irma will be near the Puerto Rico area by Sept. 7.

