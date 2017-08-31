Hurricane Harvey telethon continues today - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hurricane Harvey telethon continues today

WPTV and the American Red Cross will continue our Hurricane Harvey relief telethon on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In three days, we have already raised $109,377.

Monday's donations totaled $30,413 thanks to our community's generosity. On Tuesday, about $36,000 was raised and on Wednesday $43,371 was donated.

Several national charity groups are soliciting donations to provide direct assistance to Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey. 

To donate to the Red Cross, text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The Red Cross is also accepting contributions to its website

The Salvation Army is accepting donations through its website, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Donate at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

The public can drop off donations at the spring training home of the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach. 

A trailer will be located at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches to collect donations that will be sent to Houston. Donations can be dropped off through Sept. 6. 

Items of need include bottled water, diapers, baby food, animal crates.

