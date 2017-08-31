Irma now a Category 2 hurricane

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Hurricane Irma intensified rapidly overnight and is now a category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds.

Hurricane Irma intensified rapidly overnight and is now a category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma rapidly strengthening. Forecast to be a major hurricane

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma rapidly strengthening. Forecast to be a major hurricane

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.

Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Irma is now a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph.

RELATED: More Hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook

The storm is moving to the west fairly slowly right now and could be a Category 3 storm by Thursday night.

The forecast for Irma is very uncertain and the two most reliable models couldn't be further apart in their forecasts.

The GFS (Amercian Model) curves Irma out to sea without any real land interaction, while the ECM (European Model) has Irma over Cuba a week from Sunday.

Irma will be near the Puerto Rico area by Sept. 7.

Scripps Only Content 2017