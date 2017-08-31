Bus crash sends PBC students to hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bus crash sends PBC students to hospital

A Palm Beach County school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday morning, which sent some students to the hospital.

The school district said the crash occurred at the intersection of Benoist Farms and Belvedere roads.

The students went to Jeaga Middle School after the accident.

Some of those students will now be taken to a local hospital to be checked out for any minor injuries.

The school district did not say how many students were hurt.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.