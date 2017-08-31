Bus crash sends 7 PBC students to hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bus crash sends 7 PBC students to hospital

A Palm Beach County school bus was involved in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday morning, which sent seven students to the hospital.

The school district said the crash occurred at the intersection of Benoist Farms and Belvedere roads while the bus was headed to Jeaga Middle School.

The students went on to school after the accident.

According to a written statement from sheriff's office spokesman Eric Davis, the seven students were later taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No additional information is available at this time.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.