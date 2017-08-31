Bus crash sends 7 PBC students to hospital

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Hurricane Irma intensified rapidly overnight and is now a category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma rapidly strengthening. Forecast to be a major hurricane

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.

Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

A Palm Beach County school bus was involved in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday morning, which sent seven students to the hospital.

The school district said the crash occurred at the intersection of Benoist Farms and Belvedere roads while the bus was headed to Jeaga Middle School.

The students went on to school after the accident.

According to a written statement from sheriff's office spokesman Eric Davis, the seven students were later taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No additional information is available at this time.