Woman arrested in West Palm toddler's May death

A West Palm Beach woman was arrested Thursday morning in connection with crash that killed a 2-year-old boy in May.

Abrianna Miller, 28 was arrested at about 11 a.m. by U.S. marshals and faces aggravated manslaughter.

West Palm Beach police said a child warrant was issued Wednesday for her arrest.

The May 26 wreck killed Lanard McDowell Jr.

The toddler's father said Lanard and other kids were playing in a yard behind the gate at his home off Broadway and 59th Street.

The driver of a jeep who hit Lanard left the scene unaware that he hit the child. The driver later received a call from the toddler's father and then went to the Riviera Beach police station.  The driver was not charged in the crash.

It’s unclear why Miller faces charges.

Stay with WPTV.com for more details as they become available.   
 

