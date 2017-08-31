Woman arrested in West Palm toddler's May death

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Hurricane Irma intensified rapidly overnight and is now a category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma rapidly strengthening. Forecast to be a major hurricane

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.

Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

A West Palm Beach woman was arrested Thursday morning in connection with crash that killed a 2-year-old boy in May.

Abrianna Miller, 28 was arrested at about 11 a.m. by U.S. marshals and faces aggravated manslaughter.

West Palm Beach police said a child warrant was issued Wednesday for her arrest.

The May 26 wreck killed Lanard McDowell Jr.

The toddler's father said Lanard and other kids were playing in a yard behind the gate at his home off Broadway and 59th Street.

The driver of a jeep who hit Lanard left the scene unaware that he hit the child. The driver later received a call from the toddler's father and then went to the Riviera Beach police station. The driver was not charged in the crash.

It’s unclear why Miller faces charges.

Stay with WPTV.com for more details as they become available.

