Road closes in MC after deputy-involved crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Road closes in MC after deputy-involved crash

Warfield Boulevard, SR 710, in Indiantown is closed at the FPL entrance road following a deputy-involved crash, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials say the traffic is being rerouted at Fox Brown Road. 

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.  

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

All occupants involved in the crash were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.