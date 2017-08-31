Road closes in MC after deputy-involved crash

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Hurricane Irma intensified rapidly overnight and is now a category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma rapidly strengthening. Forecast to be a major hurricane

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)

Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

Wells Fargo says 3.5 million accounts involved in scandal

Warfield Boulevard, SR 710, in Indiantown is closed at the FPL entrance road following a deputy-involved crash, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the traffic is being rerouted at Fox Brown Road.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

All occupants involved in the crash were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.