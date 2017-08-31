PSL teen hit by vehicle while biking home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL teen hit by vehicle while biking home

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while he was biking home from school, according to Port St. Lucie Fire Rescue. 

The crash happened at Walton Road and Lennard Road. 

Officials say the driver of the vehicle is on scene. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

