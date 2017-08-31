Harvey leaves pregnant Texan couple homeless

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

A Texas couple left homeless by Harvey is about to welcome its first baby into the world. Aaron Boddie and Krista Diaz are still trying to get water out of the Conroe, Texas home and salvage what they can.

Like many families, they grabbed a bag of clothes and left their home when Harvey was headed for Houston.

When they left, they had almost everything they needed and a little extra for the arrival of their baby girl.

"Her room was completely set up, ready," said Diaz.

But all their hopes and dreams of how they'd welcome Everly faded when they came home to see their house was submerged.

"Disaster, the water came in all the way right below the roof," said Diaz.

They lost everything. Now, like thousands of Texans they are trying to pick up where Harvey left them, but they have one more person to think about now, Everly.

"We were planning on having it to where she even had the extra things and not just the necessities, but I mean at this point, as long as we have the necessities, that's all we are really asking for and anything extra we plan on giving to other families that are in need," said Boddie.

The couple says they are overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers they call Everly's Angels.

"She will know nothing but happiness and joy, and that we've waited for so long for her. She will have a home regardless of whether it's here or wherever, she will," added Diaz.

Krista and Aaron are staying with friends and family members right now. They have raised about $1,500 so far on a GoFundMe page. They are hoping to get back on their feet and plan to help other families with any extra donated items or baby items they receive.