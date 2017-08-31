Irma now a Category 3 hurricane - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Irma now a Category 3 hurricane

Irma was upgraded at 15 p.m. Thursday to a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph. 

The National Hurricane Center calls Irma an "impressive hurricane with intense eyewall convection."

The storm is moving to the west fairly slowly right now but is expected to make a westward turn on Saturday and a west-southward motion by Sunday..

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

 

The center of Hurricane Irma is located near latitude 17.3 North, longitude 34.8 West. Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (17 km/h). 

This general motion is forecast through early Friday, followed by a generally westward motion on Saturday.

Irma is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday night and expected to be an extremely dangerous hurricane for the next several days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 979 mb (28.91 inches).

The forecast for Irma is very uncertain and the two most reliable models couldn't be further apart in their forecasts.

The GFS (Amercian Model) curves Irma out to sea without any real land interaction, while the ECM (European Model) has Irma over Cuba a week from Sunday.

Irma will be near the Puerto Rico area by Sept. 7.

