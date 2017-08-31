Warmer temperatures and powerful rainstorms

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

Are warmer temperatures the cause for heavier rainfall?

Some scientists say there's a link between the two and could be a factor in how intense future storms may be when it comes to downpours.

"It's happening," said FAU professor Len Berry.

He says warmer temps have been creating more moisture and if a storm passes through, more rainfall.

A 2008 University of Miami study looked at satellite measurements of the tropics for more than 20 years.

It found heavy rains increased during warm periods and decreased during cold periods.

Berry says with that in mind we need to think about being prepared for powerful rainstorms and flooding.

"Every building, every community, every drainage system needs to think not what is now, but what it will be," said Berry.

It's important note scientists say warmer temperatures have not made tropical cyclones more frequent.