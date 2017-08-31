Warmer temperatures and powerful rainstorms - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Warmer temperatures and powerful rainstorms

Are warmer temperatures the cause for heavier rainfall?

Some scientists say there's a link between the two and could be a factor in how intense future storms may be when it comes to downpours.

"It's happening," said FAU professor Len Berry.

He says warmer temps have been creating more moisture and if a storm passes through, more rainfall.

A 2008 University of Miami study looked at satellite measurements of the tropics for more than 20 years.

It found heavy rains increased during warm periods and decreased during cold periods.

Berry says with that in mind we need to think about being prepared for powerful rainstorms and flooding.

"Every building, every community, every drainage system needs to think not what is now, but what it will be," said Berry.

It's important note scientists say warmer temperatures have not made tropical cyclones more frequent.

