HarveyStrong diaper drive this Sunday in WPB

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

Donations continue to pour into Houston to help the thousands of families devastated by the flooding.

Here in West Palm Beach, the first and only diaper drive is being organized this weekend.

A local fashion company is teaming up with the Police Athletic League to host a diaper drive this Sunday afternoon, September 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The drop off point will be at the fountains on Clematis Street.

DAAMN of West Palm Beach is organizing the diaper drive on behalf of the Texas Diaper Bank in Houston.

They will be accepting diapers of all sizes and brands for infants but size 5 and 6 are the biggest need. The diapers will be shipped directly to Houston to help the thousands of children in need.

They are also accepting adult diapers for the thousands of elderly who have been displaced from nursing homes.

“So, we took it upon ourselves to really handle the logistics to bring that over them to them," said Chris Waddington, DAAMN director of presence and one of the organizers of the diaper drive. "It’s a horrible thing that’s happening over there in Houston so we need to know as a community what we need to do to help and this is the best way of doing that.”

The diaper drive is part of the #HarveyStrong movement of supply drives happening across the country. DAAMN is also working with local restaurants to possibly distribute discount coupons to those who donate.

Keep in mind that no clothes, food and monetary donations are able to be accepted.

The group is only taking on diapers and also baby wipes to ship directly to the diaper bank in Houston. The diapers must be in complete packaging in order to be accepted.

"Anything we can do as a community, as West Palm Beach, I think that's phenomenal," said Waddington.

