Arrest in Mangonia Park apartment killing

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

A 34-year-old man is facing a murder charges in the shooting death of Rosemithe Colin on August 7.

Luther Walker was already being held in the Palm Beach County jail facing unrelated federal charges.

A warrant for First Degree Murder with a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Firearm of Ammunition and Shooting into a Building was filed in Circuit Court Thursday. according a press release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office. Walker is not expected to be at first appearance Friday.

Walker is currently at the Palm Beach County Jail booked for the U.S .Marshals Service with a detainer for Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said the release.