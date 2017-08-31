Arrest in Mangonia Park apartment killing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Arrest in Mangonia Park apartment killing

A 34-year-old man is facing a murder charges in the shooting death of Rosemithe Colin on August 7.

Luther Walker was already being held in the Palm Beach County jail facing unrelated federal charges.

 A warrant for First Degree Murder with a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Firearm of Ammunition and Shooting into a Building was filed in Circuit Court Thursday. according a press release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office. Walker is not expected to be at first appearance Friday.

Walker is currently at the Palm Beach County Jail booked for the U.S .Marshals Service with a detainer for Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said the release. 

 

