Clerk charged with embezzling stripper fees

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

The muddy floodwaters now soaking through dry wall, carpeting, mattresses and furniture will pose a massive cleanup challenge with potential public health consequences.

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

A former Palm Beach County clerk was arrested Thursday morning after officials say she embezzled over $20,000 from strippers fees.

According to a police report, 54-year-old Anita Pedemey was an administrative assistant with the Public Safety Department.

Pedemey stole $75 fees from strippers licenses over an extended amount of time. Adult entertainers are required to register in Palm Beach County and pay an one time fee of $75 in cash or credit card.

According to the investigation, Pedemey also took $4,605 from the county's victim services fund.

On November 17, 2016, Pedemey confessed to her supervisors that she stole the money.

"I need to tell you something. I messed up. I've been taking money; stealing money from the adult entertainment licenses for about six months," Pedemey told them.

She asked them to not bring it to anyone's attention and said she "could fix this."

"My husband was spending a lot of money in Home Depot. I knew it was wrong," she added.

On June 27, Pedemey told investigators "there were a lot of bills, things happening. My husband always wants things fixed. The boys needed help and there was a lot of pressure on me.”

An audit revealed that a total amount of $27,350 was missing in cash and from fraudulent transactions.

Pedemey was charged with grand theft over $20,000, organized fraud and misconduct.

She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Thursday morning in lieu of a $40,000 bail and released at 6 p.m., according to jail records.