Irma remains a Category 3 with 115 mph winds

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

At 5 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Irma is still a Catgoery 3 storm has winds of 115 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The center of Hurricane Irma is located at latitude 18.2 North, longitude 36.5 West.

The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). A turn toward the west is expected by Friday night, followed by a turn toward the west-southwest on Saturday.

The long range forecast for Irma remains very uncertain, but the models are in pretty good agreement that Irma will be at least a threat to the Leeward Islands by early next week.

Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 967 mb (28.56 inches).