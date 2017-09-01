Irma remains a Category 3 with 115 mph winds - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Irma remains a Category 3 with 115 mph winds

At 5 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Irma is still a Catgoery 3 storm has winds of 115 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The center of Hurricane Irma is located at latitude 18.2 North, longitude 36.5 West.  

The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h).  A turn toward the west is expected by Friday night, followed by a turn toward the west-southwest on Saturday.

The long range forecast for Irma remains very uncertain, but the models are in pretty good agreement that Irma will be at least a threat to the Leeward Islands by early next week.

Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 967 mb (28.56 inches).

