Irma remains a Category 3 with 115 mph winds

Friday, September 1 2017 4:42 AM EDT2017-09-01 08:42:09 GMT
Friday, September 1 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-09-01 11:45:28 GMT
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.More >>
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.More >>
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
The center of Hurricane Irma is located at latitude 18.2 North, longitude 36.5 West.
The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). A turn toward the west is expected by Friday night, followed by a turn toward the west-southwest on Saturday.
The long range forecast for Irma remains very uncertain, but the models are in pretty good agreement that Irma will be at least a threat to the Leeward Islands by early next week.
Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 967 mb (28.56 inches).