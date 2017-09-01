Dr. Brown's Natural bottle & dish soap recalled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dr. Brown's Natural bottle & dish soap recalled

(NBC) - Thousands of bottles of Dr. Brown's brand dish soap, which is used to clean baby bottles and other dishes, is under recall.

About 23,000 are being recalled because they could contain harmful bacteria.

This recall involves Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle & Dish Soap sold separately and with Dr. Brown’s bottle brush as a bottle cleaning kit.

The soap bottles were sold in two sizes: a clear plastic 16-ounce bottle with a pump and a 4-ounce clear squeeze bottle. A label affixed to the front of the bottles read “Dr. Brown’s natural bottle & dish soap” and “100% plant-based ingredients.”

The product was sold at 4 Our Little Ones, Babies R' Us, Bebeang, Buy Buy Baby, Drugland Pharmacy, Family First Pharmacy, Global Nutrition Trading, Macro and Turquoise stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from September 2016 to June 2017 for between $3 and $7.

Consumers should stop using the soap and contact Handi-Craft to receive a replacement.

Bottles and dishes cleaned with the recalled product should be boiled or sanitized in the dishwasher.

Handi-Craft can be reached toll-free at 877-962-2525 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

