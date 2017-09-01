Dr. Brown's Natural bottle & dish soap recalled

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Story Video: Click here

(NBC) - Thousands of bottles of Dr. Brown's brand dish soap, which is used to clean baby bottles and other dishes, is under recall.

RELATED: More recall news

About 23,000 are being recalled because they could contain harmful bacteria.

This recall involves Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle & Dish Soap sold separately and with Dr. Brown’s bottle brush as a bottle cleaning kit.

The soap bottles were sold in two sizes: a clear plastic 16-ounce bottle with a pump and a 4-ounce clear squeeze bottle. A label affixed to the front of the bottles read “Dr. Brown’s natural bottle & dish soap” and “100% plant-based ingredients.”

The product was sold at 4 Our Little Ones, Babies R' Us, Bebeang, Buy Buy Baby, Drugland Pharmacy, Family First Pharmacy, Global Nutrition Trading, Macro and Turquoise stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from September 2016 to June 2017 for between $3 and $7.

Consumers should stop using the soap and contact Handi-Craft to receive a replacement.

Bottles and dishes cleaned with the recalled product should be boiled or sanitized in the dishwasher.

Handi-Craft can be reached toll-free at 877-962-2525 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel