Red-light cameras back on in Boynton Beach

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Red-light cameras are officially back on Friday in the city of Boynton Beach. The announcement was made on Aug. 8.

The city will have a two-week grace period before issuing violations to drivers.

From Sept. 1 to Sept. 14, drivers caught running a red light at an intersection with a red-light camera will receive a warning letter.

Beginning Sept.15, if you are caught on camera running a red light, you will receive a violation from the city of Boynton Beach and be required to pay a $158 fine. However, no points will be added to your license.

The city said the goal of the program is to improve safety on the roads for drivers and pedestrians.

There are 15 red-light camera systems installed at seven intersections throughout Boynton Beach. The locations are as follows:

Northwest 8th Street and West Boynton Beach Boulevard (southbound)

Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Seacrest Boulevard (eastbound)

South Federal Highway and Southeast 23rd Avenue (northbound & southbound)

East Gateway Boulevard and North Congress Avenue (northbound, southbound, eastbound & westbound)

West Boynton Beach Boulevard/Northwest Second Avenue and North Congress Avenue (northbound & eastbound)

West Woolbright Road and South Congress Avenue (northbound, southbound, eastbound & westbound)

West Woolbright Road and Southwest 8th Street/Corporate Drive (eastbound)

All images and video pertaining to violations can be viewed online before paying or contesting the citation at www.violationinfo.com by inputting your citation number.