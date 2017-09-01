Vehicle crashes at Walmart in Palm Beach Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vehicle crashes at Walmart in Palm Beach Co.

Story Video: Click here

A vehicle crashed Friday morning near the entrance of a Walmart in suburban Lake Worth, injuring one person. 

The wreck happened at about 6:30 a.m. at a store located at Hypoluxo Road and Military Trail.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash.  

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said one person was lying in the road when crews arrived at the scene.

Chopper 5 flew over the crash around 6:50 a.m. and the fire had been extinguished.

Fire Rescue said the injured person was transported to an area trauma center.

It's unclear how the wreck occurred.

