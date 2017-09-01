Vehicle crashes at Walmart in Palm Beach Co.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)

Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)

Hurricane Irma packing winds of 115 mph in Atlantic

Hurricane Irma packing winds of 115 mph in Atlantic

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Story Video: Click here

A vehicle crashed Friday morning near the entrance of a Walmart in suburban Lake Worth, injuring one person.

The wreck happened at about 6:30 a.m. at a store located at Hypoluxo Road and Military Trail.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said one person was lying in the road when crews arrived at the scene.

Chopper 5 flew over the crash around 6:50 a.m. and the fire had been extinguished.

Fire Rescue said the injured person was transported to an area trauma center.

It's unclear how the wreck occurred.

Stay with WPTV.com and Newschannel 5 for more details.

Walmart Cmd *update* 1 injured being transported to trauma center — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) September 1, 2017