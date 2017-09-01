Florida residents with big hearts helping Texans

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

When Texas was hit by Harvey, some Floridians dropped everything to hit the road and help.

If there’s a positive side to the devastating hurricane, the spirit of selflessness has been overwhelming.

Florida volunteers saw Texas was underwater and knew they had to help.

“I drove straight through for two days and got my first sleep last night,” said Bill Archer, a handyman from Apollo Beach. “There’s no need to sit at home and watch it on TV.”

Archer didn’t have a big boat or truck to help in relief effort, just “one powerful jet ski.”

His jet ski saved a family of four on Wednesday.

“I don’t know who they are. I didn’t even get the names,” said Archer.

Russell Neely of Milton, Fla., came with 55 gallons of fuel, a few tools, some tape and life jackets.

“Everybody said, ‘Are you crazy, Russ?’ I said, ‘Well not really.’ With somebody sleeping on the roof for three days, I think I need to go out and help somebody, so that’s why I’m here,” said Neely.

Some Floridians didn’t come with much, but they came with big hearts, ready to ride out Harvey’s aftermath.

“If my family was dying, I’d want somebody to be there, that’s all there is to it. I couldn’t imagine not being able to help,” said Archer.