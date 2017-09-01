2 Men bitten by rabid fox in Delray Beach

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Health officials say a rabid fox has bitten two men near a Delray Beach work site.

Local news outlets report the gray fox "appeared sick and aggressive" when it was captured on Thursday. The fox tested positive for rabies.

Now officials have posted signs in the area warning that there is a possibility of more rabid animals in the area of Delray Beach.

Health department officials say a man who was bitten Sunday received treatment and will need follow-up rabies shots.

The second man, who was bitten and scratched by the fox on Monday, has already started his rabies shots.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and can be fatal to humans.