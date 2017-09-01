Grounded yacht captain reaches plea deal, no BUI

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.

Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.

FIRST ALERT: Irma weakening, but expected to restrengthen over the weekend

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Thomas Baker, the captain of an overturned 72-foot yacht who admitted to drinking Long Island Ice Teas last year, reached a plea deal in his case.

Baker pled guilty Friday to recklessly operating a vessel and will no longer be prosecuted for boating under the influence.

Baker, 63, of Belle Isle, Fla., a suburb of Orlando, told police he "failed to navigate his vessel into the Palm Beach Inlet and ran the vessel into the beach."

Palm Beach Police accused Baker of driving the yacht, "Time Out," onto the shoreline after claiming he had too many Long Island Iced Teas on September 7, 2016.

As part of the plea deal, Baker must complete DUI school and 75 hours of community service. He will be on probation for one year.

His case for leaving a derelict vessel on state waters remains open. In October, Baker sued the Town of Palm Beach for $450,000 to recover his losses.