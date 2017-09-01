Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category 2

Friday, September 1 2017 4:42 AM EDT2017-09-01 08:42:09 GMT
Friday, September 1 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-09-01 17:34:08 GMT
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.More >>
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
The center of Irma was located near latitude 18.5 North, longitude 37.8 West. Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn toward the west is expected by Friday night, followed by a turn toward the west-southwest on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts.
Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend.
The long range forecast for Irma remains very uncertain, but the models are in pretty good agreement that it will be at least a threat to the Leeward Islands by early next week.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 972 mb (28.71 inches).