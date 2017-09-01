FHP trooper job fair in suburban Lake Worth

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.

Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.

Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.

FIRST ALERT: Irma weakening, but expected to restrengthen over the weekend

FIRST ALERT: Irma weakening, but expected to restrengthen over the weekend

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Do you think you have what it takes to be a state trooper?

In May, the Florida Highway Patrol said they had has lost 993 troopers -- or about half of its workforce -- to retirement or resignation since 2010.

So, this month they are holding career fairs across the state.

On Monday, an event is being held in suburban Lake Worth at the FHP Communication Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The career fair is at the LE Building #9320, Lake Worth Service Plaza

Click here for other FHP trooper job fairs scheduled in Florida.

