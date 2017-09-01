FHP trooper job fair in suburban Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FHP trooper job fair in suburban Lake Worth

Do you think you have what it takes to be a state trooper?

In May, the Florida Highway Patrol said they had has lost 993 troopers -- or about half of its workforce -- to retirement or resignation since 2010.

So, this month they are holding career fairs across the state.

On Monday, an event is being held in suburban Lake Worth at the FHP Communication Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The career fair is at the LE Building #9320, Lake Worth Service Plaza

Click here for other FHP trooper job fairs scheduled in Florida.
 

