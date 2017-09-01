Teen girl, 2 men charged in MMA fighter's death

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.

Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.

Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.

FIRST ALERT: Irma weakening, but expected to restrengthen over the weekend

FIRST ALERT: Irma weakening, but expected to restrengthen over the weekend

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Three people, including a 16-year-old West Boca girl, were arrested Friday in connection with the fatal July shooting of a local mixed martial arts fighter.

Aaron Rajman, 25, was shot and killed July 3 in the Sandalfoot Cove neighborhood.

Charged in the case are:

Roberto Ortiz, 19

Jace Swinton, 18

Summer Church, 16

All three suspects face first-degree murder charges.

Church was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at about 8:16 a.m. Friday. PBSO said Swinton and Ortiz have also been booked at the jail, but their mugshots have not been released yet.

When the shooting occurred, the sheriff's office had said men entered the home and an altercation ensued that resulted in the shooting of the MMA fighter.

Rajman had recently turned professional as an MMA fighter after a successful amateur career. He was known as the only orthodox Jewish fighter in the MMA community.

Stay with WPTV.com for more details as they become available.