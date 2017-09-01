Teen girl, 2 men charged in MMA fighter's death - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen girl, 2 men charged in MMA fighter's death

Three people, including a 16-year-old West Boca girl, were arrested Friday in connection with the fatal July shooting of a local mixed martial arts fighter. 

Aaron Rajman, 25, was shot and killed July 3 in the Sandalfoot Cove neighborhood.

Charged in the case are: 

  • Roberto Ortiz, 19
  • Jace Swinton, 18
  • Summer Church, 16

All three suspects face first-degree murder charges.

Church was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at about 8:16 a.m. Friday.  PBSO said Swinton and Ortiz have also been booked at the jail, but their mugshots have not been released yet.

When the shooting occurred, the sheriff's office had said men entered the home and an altercation ensued that resulted in the shooting of the MMA fighter.

Rajman had recently turned professional as an MMA fighter after a successful amateur career. He was known as the only orthodox Jewish fighter in the MMA community.

